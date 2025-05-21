Indian-backed terrorists targets innocent schoolchildren in Balochistan: CM Sarfraz Bugti

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday strongly condemned the today’s terrorist attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, calling it a reflection of India’s "cowardly and barbaric mindset" following its defeat in conventional warfare.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Quetta, Bugti said the brutal attack, which claimed the lives of four schoolchildren and left 43 others injured, represents an unforgivable crime against humanity.

Accompanied by provincial ministers Noor Muhammad Dummar, Sardar Faisal Khan Jamali, Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, Parliamentary Secretaries Haji Wali Muhammad Noorzai, Mir Liaquat Ali Lehri, and Spokesperson of Balochistan government Shahid Rind, CM Bugti held India responsible for orchestrating the attack through terrorist proxies to destabilize Balochistan.

“The children who left their homes for school in the morning were drenched in blood by the afternoon. This incident has shaken our collective conscience,” said Bugti. He confirmed that initial investigations suggest the explosion was caused by a remote-controlled device, though the possibility of a suicide attack has not been ruled out pending further inquiry.

Bugti revealed that intelligence agencies had prior information of a potential attack planned by an Indian operative named “Ajay Deol.” However, the targeting of schoolchildren came as a shock. “This is the true face of India, using terror outfits to carry out its malign agenda by spilling the blood of our innocent children,” he added.

The CM condemned local elements who, he said, are accepting money from Indian sources to serve foreign agendas under the guise of a separatist movement. “This is not a struggle for rights, this is a mercenary war against our own people,” he asserted.

“Those who claim to be Baloch and target children have no connection with Baloch values or traditions.”

Bugti warned that the state has shown restraint so far, but this should not be mistaken for weakness. He announced a decisive shift in counterterrorism strategy, emphasizing the use of “smart, targeted operations” instead of large-scale military campaigns. “We will strike with precision and eliminate every last terrorist responsible for such atrocities,” he vowed.

He also reminded the interim Afghan government of its commitments under the Doha Agreement, stating that Afghan soil continues to be used for launching attacks into Balochistan. “Every attack in Balochistan has a link to Afghan territory. This cannot continue unchecked,” Bugti said.

Calling for public support, he urged the people of Balochistan to rise against terrorism and shed their fear. “Terrorists involved in the Musakhail, Nushki, and Jaffar Express attacks have been neutralized. I now swear by the blood of our martyred children that the perpetrators of the Khuzdar attack will also be brought to justice.”

CM also dismissed the notion of ethnic conflict, said that “in Balochistan, no Baloch is killing any Punjabi; rather, terrorists are martyring Pakistanis. No matter which organization the terrorists belong to, their 'origin' is the same. We will not allow anyone to impose their ideology through force or violence. We will not rest until the terrorists meet their logical end."

He concluded by warning separatist elements that their so-called movement will meet the same fate as the failed Kurdish insurgency in Turkey. “We will not allow any group to impose its ideology at gunpoint.