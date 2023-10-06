Open Menu

Indian Ban On JKDFP Can't Gag Kashmiris Freedom Voice: Attiquee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2023 | 07:12 PM

Indian ban on JKDFP can't gag Kashmiris freedom voice: Attiquee

Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan President Muslim Conference and ex-premier has vehemently condemned the Indian government's ban on the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) of renowned Kashmiris' rights leader Shabbir Ahmed Shah, warning this terrorism can't gag the freedom voice of the Kashmiris

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 6th Oct, 2023) Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan President Muslim Conference and ex-premier has vehemently condemned the Indian government's ban on the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) of renowned Kashmiris' rights leader Shabbir Ahmed Shah, warning this terrorism can't gag the freedom voice of the Kashmiris.

"Kashmiris in occupied Jammu Kashmir state are not Indian nationals or citizens under the relevant UN Security Council's Kashmir documents. Indian presence in IHK is that of an anti-humanity colonizer", Atique said in a statement issued on Friday.

He said that J&K people have every right to fight out Indian illegal possession of Kashmir and its draconian laws and oppression. Indian govt has reached the conclusion that not a single Kashmiri is with it, therefore India has banned a pro-Kashmiris' rights political party.

The ex-PM AJK said JKDFP chief Shabbir Ahmed Shah has been imprisoned by the Indian govt for the past decade but could not erase his political influence in occupied Kashmir. RSS baptized Modi govt is using every dirty means of terror not only in occupied Kashmir but within India itself.

Modi govt is now known globally as the worst human rights violator to the extent of killing its opponents abroad like Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. The whole diplomatic world is up against India as a terrorist country starting from the killing of Mahatma Gandhi and onwards till today, Sardar Attique reminded in his condemnation statement.

He directed his party workers especially in Europe and North America to stage peaceful, well-disciplined protests against the JKDFP ban as a violation of human rights and against the UN mandate in Kashmir.

