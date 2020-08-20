UrduPoint.com
Indian Barbarism In Kashmir Exposed Before World : Dhandala

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Dr. Afzal Khan Dhandala has said that Pakistan always stands shoulder to shoulder with Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) people.

Talking to APP, he said the freedom was the basic right of oppressed brave Kashmiri people.

He said the day had arrived for the implementation of United Nations resolutions on the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Replying to a question, he said everyone was demanding that Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmiris residents be granted their right of self-determination. Replying to another question, he said Indian barbarism has now been exposed before the international community and the world should stand with the Kashmiris for their freedom.

