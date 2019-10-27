UrduPoint.com
Indian Barbarism In Occupied Kashmir Being Unfolded Around World: Fakhar Imam

Sun 27th October 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Syed Fakhar Imam on Sunday said Indian barbarism and massive human rights violations in Occupied valley of Kashmir had been exposed around the world.

The claim of India as the biggest secular state had also been exposed before the world, he stated while talking to a news channel programme.

Some 900,000 Indian troops were standing outside the houses of 80,00,000 Kashmiri people and depriving them of medicine, food, water, and other basic human needs.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised the plight of Kashmiri people at the world's highest forum and successfully managed to deliver the narrative of Pakistan on Kashmir, he said.

The French parliament after a long time had also started speaking about the Kashmir, the chairman stated.

He added that the American Congress had asked the Trump administration about resolving the longstanding issue of Kashmir.

It was the victory of Pakistan at diplomatic front, he stated.

In reply to a question, Syed Fakhar Imam said Pakistan was observing the black day on October 27, every year to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

He said continuous lockdown in Indian Occupied Kashmir was further worsening the situation in J&K valley.

He urged the world powers and United Nations to take notice of Indian human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

He asked India to provide plebiscite right to the people of J&K and resolve the issue according to the UN security council resolutions.

To another question, he said repealing Article 370 and 35 for changing the actual status of J&K by Indian ruler Narinder Modi, had opened a wide opportunity for Pakistan to raise the issue of Kashmir in a befitting manner.

