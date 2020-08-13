UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Blasphemous Social Media Post Hurt Muslim Sentiments: Qureshi

Sumaira FH 22 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 02:43 PM

Indian blasphemous social media post hurt Muslim sentiments: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday said that the incident of blasphemous social media post in Indian Bengaluru city had hurt the sentiments of Muslims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday said that the incident of blasphemous social media post in Indian Bengaluru city had hurt the sentiments of Muslims.

In a statement, the foreign minister said that the whole Muslim Ummah must watch the social media post which manifested the insecurity of Muslim minority in India.

Calling the construction of temple at site of demolished Babri Masjid as totally wrong, the foreign minister said the Indian Muslims have to face arrests and deaths despite hurting their religious sentiments.

He urged the Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and other human rights bodies to take notice of the situation in India.

The foreign minister said the incumbent Indian government had buried the so-called secular face of India rather a Hindu state was in the making there.

"This is not a domestic issue rather it is matter of humanity. Pakistan has the right to take it up," he remarked.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that Pakistan had taken up the issue of derogatory social media post with Indian High Commission and conveyed its condemnation.

He resolved that Pakistan would continue highlighting the issue of Islamophobia at every international forum which was also done by Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address at the last UN General Assembly session.

The foreign minister said that he had also taken up the issue before the newly-elected President of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir during his two-day visit to Pakistan this week.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations Condemnation Minority Social Media Amnesty International Visit Temple SITE Mosque Muslim Post Government

Recent Stories

Army Chief to fly to Saudi Arabia next week

34 seconds ago

Pakistani Women Entrepreneurs Complete Training On ..

9 minutes ago

Ski Dubai takes centre stage as it hosts DXB Snow ..

12 minutes ago

UK to Increase Pressure on US to Drop Single Malt ..

8 minutes ago

Japanese Foreign Minister Expresses 'Grave Concern ..

8 minutes ago

SCO's development depends on youth participation i ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.