Indian blasphemous social media post hurt Muslim sentiments: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday said that the incident of blasphemous social media post in Indian Bengaluru city had hurt the sentiments of Muslims.

In a statement, the foreign minister said that the whole Muslim Ummah must watch the social media post which manifested the insecurity of Muslim minority in India.

Calling the construction of temple at site of demolished Babri Masjid as totally wrong, the foreign minister said the Indian Muslims have to face arrests and deaths despite hurting their religious sentiments.

He urged the Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and other human rights bodies to take notice of the situation in India.

The foreign minister said the incumbent Indian government had buried the so-called secular face of India rather a Hindu state was in the making there.

"This is not a domestic issue rather it is matter of humanity. Pakistan has the right to take it up," he remarked.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that Pakistan had taken up the issue of derogatory social media post with Indian High Commission and conveyed its condemnation.

He resolved that Pakistan would continue highlighting the issue of Islamophobia at every international forum which was also done by Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address at the last UN General Assembly session.

The foreign minister said that he had also taken up the issue before the newly-elected President of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir during his two-day visit to Pakistan this week.