Indian border forces kill mentally challenged Pakistani citizen

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :A mentally-challenged Pakistani citizen, identified as Allah Rakha (60), was shot dead by Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) on Monday, and he was laid to rest in his native town graveyard on Tuesday.

A large number of people attended the funeral prayers.

According to the Punjab Rangers, the BSF handed over the body to Punjab Rangers during a meeting held here on Tuesday along the Sialkot Working Boundary.

On Monday, the BSF shot Allah Rakha when he mistakenly crossed into the Indian territory through the Charwah sector of the Sialkot Working Boundary here.