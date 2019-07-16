UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Border Forces Kill Mentally Challenged Pakistani Citizen

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 11:05 PM

Indian border forces kill mentally challenged Pakistani citizen

A mentally-challenged Pakistani citizen, identified as Allah Rakha (60), was shot dead by Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) on Monday, and he was laid to rest in his native town graveyard on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :A mentally-challenged Pakistani citizen, identified as Allah Rakha (60), was shot dead by Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) on Monday, and he was laid to rest in his native town graveyard on Tuesday.

A large number of people attended the funeral prayers.

According to the Punjab Rangers, the BSF handed over the body to Punjab Rangers during a meeting held here on Tuesday along the Sialkot Working Boundary.

On Monday, the BSF shot Allah Rakha when he mistakenly crossed into the Indian territory through the Charwah sector of the Sialkot Working Boundary here.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Dead Rangers Punjab Sialkot Border

Recent Stories

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

23 minutes ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

24 minutes ago

President confers Order of Independence on Ambassa ..

38 minutes ago

Speaker of New Zealand Parliament receives UAE you ..

39 minutes ago

Du boosts customers’ 5G futures with UAE’s fir ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Police help 52 Omani pilgrims involved i ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.