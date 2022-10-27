(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, in his message on Kashmir Black Day, strongly condemned Indian brutality in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Minister said Indian government should understand that despite 75 years of sanctions, they could not end the legitimate struggle of people of IIOJK as achieving freedom was their prime goal.

The provincial minister said the dispute of IIOJK should be resolved according to the resolutions of the United Nations and the aspirations of the people of IIOJK.

He said due to Indian oppression, there were serious threats to the regional peace and the international community should take notice of Indian atrocities and violation of basic human rights in IIOJK.

"We will continue our moral and diplomatic support to the people of IIOJK in their struggle for the right to self determination."He said Pakistan Peoples Party had always highlighted the issue of IIOJK at the national and international forums.

Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, and President Asif Ali Zardari had been raising the Kashmir issue vigorously on the diplomatic front, he added.