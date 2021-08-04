'Indian brutalities can never lower morale of Kashmiri people'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Indian attempt to change the demographic status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) through brutalities can never lower the morale of Kashmiri people.

These views were expressed by Incharge Kashmir Centre Lahore Sardar Sajid Mehmood while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said that Indian troops had intensified their atrocities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Condemning the killing of innocent youth during the so-called siege and search operations in IIOJK, he said that such atrocities and brutalities could not stop Kashmiri youth from fighting for their freedom from India. He said that sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste.

He said that India should abandon its oppressive policy on Kashmir and resolve it by giving Kashmiris their birthright to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

Sardar Sajid said that Indian troops were committing genocide of Kashmiris to turn the Muslim majority territory into a minority. He urged the international community to take notice of Indian cruelties.

He said that thousands of Kashmiri youth had been kept behind bars by Indian rulers, adding that the Modi government had turned the IIOJK into prison.

He said that Kashmiri people should be given the right to decide their own future and the dispute must be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions.

The resolution of Kashmir issue could prove to be a guarantee for peace in the region and the wholeworld, he added.