Indian Brutalities Cannot Deter Plight Of Kashmiris

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 44 seconds ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 01:10 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Centre for Pakistan and Gulf Studies (CPGS) President and Senator Sehar Kamran Sunday said Indian forces' brutalities could not deter the just struggle of Kashmiris in Indian occupies Kashmir (IoK).

Talking to APP, she said India was using all kinds of arsenal and tactics to suppress the more than seven-decade old indigenous movement for the right to self-determination of the people of Kashmir. But India would never succeed in its nefarious designs, she added.

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) activist and official Irfan Mufti in a statement urged the international community to take notice of Indian forces' brutalities against innocent Kashmiris.

"Oppressed Kashmiris are now raising high-pitched pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans," he added.

According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference appealed to the international community to play its role in resolving Kashmir issue as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people and implement United Nations Security Council resolutions.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference affirmed the Kashmiris' resolve to continue their liberation movement till it reached its logical conclusion, KMS reported.

