Indian Brutalities Cannot Suppress Freedom Movement Of Kashmiris: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 01:00 AM

Indian brutalities cannot suppress freedom movement of Kashmiris: minister

FAISALABAD, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din on Friday said that Indian brutalities could not suppress freedom movement of people of occupied Kashmir.

He said that independence was fundamental right of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir which they would achieve at all costs.

Addressing a seminar held on Kashmir Solidarity at Jaranwala, the minister said the whole nation was united on Kashmir issue and complete moral and diplomatic support would continue until the independence of Indian occupied Kashmir.

He said that India could not sustain its undue occupation over held Kashmir by oppression on the innocent people of Kashmir.

MPA Chaudhry Ali Akhtar said, "We will not leave the Kashmiri brethren alone in their difficult time," adding that soon they would get independence.

AC Jaranwala, Principal Government Girls College and others also spoke on the occasion and condemned the Indian brutality in held Kashmir.

