Indian brutalities fail to stop Kashmiris from freedom struggle : Ziaullah Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology , Ziaullah Bangash on Wednesday assured that people and Government of Pakistan would continue their moral and he political support of Kashmiri breathern in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir to get their due right of self- destination and freedom from occupying forces.

In a message on occasion of "Youme- e- Istehsal" to show solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri people on completion of one year of lockdown after abrogation of the Indian article giving special status to IOK , he said self-determination was the fundamental right of Kashmiri people.

" We strongly condemn the oppression of the Kashmiri people and reiterate our commitment to continue supporting their right to self-determination at the moral, political and diplomatic level" he said.

Ziaullah Bangash said that entire international community has witnessed the worst state terrorism and the worst lockdown by India against Kashmiri people last year.

He said after breakout of coronavirus pandemic when people confined to their homes,they started realizing problems of Kashmiri people how have been facing lockdown since August 5, 2019.

He said no matter how much brutalities used by Indian forces,they would not be able to suppress the will of the people of Kashmir.

He appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for effectively raising Kashmir issue at UN forum and once highlighted the importance of resolving this key issue for peace in the region.

He said that people and Government of Pakistan would continue it's principled stance of Kashmir issue.