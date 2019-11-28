Indian brutalities in held Kashmir unprecedented: MPA

(@imziishan)

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture and Member Provincial Kashmir Committee Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, MPA, said on Thursday that decades long Indian brutalities and the continuing lockdown of held Kashmir for the last 116 days was unprecedented in the modern-day world

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture and Member Provincial Kashmir Committee Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, MPA, said on Thursday that decades long Indian brutalities and the continuing lockdown of held Kashmir for the last 116 days was unprecedented in the modern-day world

While addressing a Milad ceremony here, he also condemned an attempt to desecrate the Holy Quran in Norway and sought punishment for the Norwegian man who had desecrated the Holy Quran, stating that it had hurt the sentiments of Muslims all over the world.

He said that all human rights organisations of the world were raising voice against the Indian brutalities in held Kashmir. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the issue of Indian Held Jammu and Kashmir at the UN in an effective way and UN Security Council discussed it for the first time after it was first taken up by the UNSC 54 years ago.

He said that China was standing by Pakistan on the Kashmir issue. He said that India has violated international law by revoking Article 370 and 35-A of its Constitution to deprive Kashmiris of their rights.

He urged the United Nations to enforce the long awaited plebiscite in Indian-Held Kashmir to give inalienable right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir.

Speakers also paid glowing tribute to Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and ceremony concluded with 'Dua' for solidarity of the country and nation.

PTI general secretary traders wing Multan city Sheikh Omar, Sikandar Ali Qureshi, Munawwar Qureshi, Shahbaz Sikandar, Shakeel Naqshbandi, Prof Saleem Ashraf, Anis Siddiqui, M Ayaz, M Zohaib, Waseem, Azmat Qureshi, Chaudhry Saeed, Rehan Qureshi, M Rehmani, Sheikh Asif Qureshi and others were present.