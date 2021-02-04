Indian brutalities in IIOJK to humiliate and disgrace India itself: JI Women Wing Punjab

The oppression of India against Kashmiris would not only humiliate and disgrace India itself but those who remain silent spectators about it would also invite the God's punishment

India is planning to permanently deploy its one million retired Hindu army personnel in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for mass level genocide of its muslims population after axing the independent status of the Valley by clamping the history's versed and prolonged lock-down following revoking section 370 C for the last more than one year.

This was said by Samina Ehsan, Nazima Jamaat Islami Women Wing North Punjab and Samia Ali, Nazima district Rawalpindi in a joint statement in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day here Thursday.

They said, the Indian government had issued Kashmiri domiciles to its 3 lac Hindu army personnel to change the demography of the occupied territory.

The Women Wing of Jamaat Islami will remain at frontline during countrywide rallies on 5th February to effectively express solidarity with their oppressed Kashmiri brothers, mothers and sisters, they said and added that the JI Women Wing through its resolution passed today, had demanded the international community to effectively raise their voice for granting the Kashmiri people their right of self-determination, end the Indian brutalities and versed lock-down in the occupied valley.