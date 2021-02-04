UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Brutalities In IIOJK To Humiliate And Disgrace India Itself: JI Women Wing Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 08:16 PM

Indian brutalities in IIOJK to humiliate and disgrace India itself: JI Women Wing Punjab

The oppression of India against Kashmiris would not only humiliate and disgrace India itself but those who remain silent spectators about it would also invite the God's punishment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The oppression of India against Kashmiris would not only humiliate and disgrace India itself but those who remain silent spectators about it would also invite the God's punishment.

India is planning to permanently deploy its one million retired Hindu army personnel in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for mass level genocide of its muslims population after axing the independent status of the Valley by clamping the history's versed and prolonged lock-down following revoking section 370 C for the last more than one year.

This was said by Samina Ehsan, Nazima Jamaat Islami Women Wing North Punjab and Samia Ali, Nazima district Rawalpindi in a joint statement in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day here Thursday.

They said, the Indian government had issued Kashmiri domiciles to its 3 lac Hindu army personnel to change the demography of the occupied territory.

The Women Wing of Jamaat Islami will remain at frontline during countrywide rallies on 5th February to effectively express solidarity with their oppressed Kashmiri brothers, mothers and sisters, they said and added that the JI Women Wing through its resolution passed today, had demanded the international community to effectively raise their voice for granting the Kashmiri people their right of self-determination, end the Indian brutalities and versed lock-down in the occupied valley.

Related Topics

India Resolution Army Punjab Jammu Rawalpindi February Women God Muslim Government Million

Recent Stories

478,222 children administered anti-typhoid vaccine ..

1 minute ago

Solution of Kashmir issue essential for sustainabl ..

1 minute ago

Moldovan President Hopes to Attract Investments, B ..

1 minute ago

Unauthorized transport stands to be shifted to out ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Will Not Expand Economic Recovery Plan - ..

4 minutes ago

UN Human Rights Office Worried Kiev's Ban on Broad ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.