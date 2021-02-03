Indian brutalities in IIOK fail to suppress Kashmir freedom movement: President IPF

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Thinkers Forum and President, Ideology Pakistan Forum (IPF) Peshawar Malik Liaquat Ali Khan Tabassum on Wednesday said that India has failed in its nefarious designs to subdue Kashmir freedom movement despite committing unabated brutalities and human rights violation in IIOJK.

Talking to APP, he expressed grave concern over ongoing human rights violations by India in IIOJK and said that India has always ignored UN resolutions.

Liaquat said that Kashmir Solidarity Day has been observed on February 5 every year since 1990 all over the world to express solidarity with oppressed people of Kashmir.

The main purpose of the day is to expose the ugly face of India to the world communities and to get right to self-determination for the Kahsmiri people.

He said that objective of the day is to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people and to assure them that entire Muslim Ummah stands by them.

It has been more than half a century that the Kashmiri people had been protesting against the cruelties of India and struggling for the independence from illegal Indian occupation, he added.

President IPF said that millions of youth have sacrificed their lives for the freedom movement and occupied Kashmir has turned to the largest penitentiary in the world.

He deplored the role of world community, international powers and human rights organizations for the rights of Kashmiris, adding that UN and its affiliate bodies are not playing their pivotal role for the freedom movement of Kashmiris.

He said that the issues of East Timor, Sudan and Kuwait were resolved in months but after passage of 73 years the Kashmir issue remains unsettled.

On August 5, 2019, India repealed Articles 370 and 35A of its Constitution, he recalled and said that move of India is tantamount to the murder of Kashmiris in occupied valley.

He said that Pakistan always adhered to UN resolutions on the Kashmir issue and complied with international law while India always deviated from UN resolutions.

Liaquat said that father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had declared Kashmir as the lifeline of Pakistan, adding that without Kashmir, Pakistan's independence is incomplete.

He also appealed to all Islamic countries to raise their voice for the freedom of Kashmiri people.