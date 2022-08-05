Indian brutalities in Kashmir, open violation of UN resolutions: Faisal Amin

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur has said that Indian domination and brutality on Kashmir and its innocent people is a violation of United Nation's charter.

The international community should take notice of this cruelty and hold referendum in Kashmir according to the resolutions of the United Nations, otherwise the groans and sobs of the oppressed may reach their doorsteps and consume the European parliaments, he added.

Faisal Amin Gandapur while addressing a ceremony on Kashmir Exploitation Day in Dera Ismail Khan said that if the oppressed Kashmiri people cannot get justice, then the legitimacy of the very existence of United Nations is also lost.

The trust of the people of the world cannot be restored on such international institutions when justice delayed to oppressed that much, he further cautioned.

Sardar Faisal Amin said that the international community's criminal silence on Indian brutality has made India so bold that on August 5, it ended the special status of Kashmir and increased atrocities on Kashmiris.

He warned that if the genocide of innocent Kashmiris, especially the youth, is not stopped and the process of bathing them in dust and blood continues, then campaigns may also begin to stop the financial and moral support of the United Nations and other international organizations by the oppressed nations of the world.

Therefore, the international community should read the writing on the wall and ensure the implementation of UN resolutions related to Kashmir, he concluded.