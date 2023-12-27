Indian brutalities taking heavy toll on Kashmiris’ health: Experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The health experts based in Srinagar have said that the atrocities of Indian troops have badly affected the physical and mental health of the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They said occupied Kashmir is witnessing a massive rise in symptoms of psychological distress due to brutal Indian militarization, according to Kashmir Media Service (KMS).

They noted that the occupied territory is going through the worst and darkest phase of the mental health situation and the people are battling mental health challenges due to inhuman military and police siege.

The health experts maintained that occupied Kashmir is witnessing an alarming increase in instances related to depression, anxiety and psychotic disorders since 5 August 2019.

Citing a study, they said 45% of Kashmir’s adult population is suffering from some form of mental distress.

They pointed out that the continued presence of Indian troops on the streets and mass arrests of civilians have led to an increase in trauma and anxiety in IIOJK.

The health experts said the Kashmiri people are facing the trauma of living without their loved ones, who have been martyred, jailed or subjected to custodial disappearance by Indian troops and police. They said the majority of the pellet victims in Kashmir is now suffering from depressive and panic disorders.

The experts said the mental health issues are a very big concern in occupied Kashmir. The international community must take notice of the worsening mental crisis in the occupied territory, they said, adding that the only way to lessen the physical and mental pain of Kashmiris is to find a just resolution of the Kashmir dispute.