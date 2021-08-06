Indian brutality in Kashmir will not last long: Ali Muhammad

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister of state for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said that Indian brutality in Kashmir will not last for long as every single Pakistani is standing with Kashmiri brethren

On Kashmir Black Day, The Human Security Institute (THSI) in collaboration with Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir has conducted an international seminar "The State of Human Security in Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir: A Chronological depiction of Indian atrocities since 5th August 2019".

The speakers in the event highlighted the atrocities committed by India in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOK), said a news release.

Director General THSI, Rafique Ahmed Qureshi while addressing the audience, accentuated upon the deteriorated state of Human Security in IIOK especially since 5th August, 2019.

He said that among the contemporary global disputes, Kashmir issue is the longest unresolved dispute on United Nations Security Council (UNSC) agenda.

He further added that the silence, indecisiveness, and inappropriate response from international community have encouraged India to abrogate the article 370 and 35A.

Member UK Parliament, Lord Qurban said that UNSC gives Kashmiris the right of self-determination and it is their popular demand.