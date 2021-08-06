UrduPoint.com

Indian Brutality In Kashmir Will Not Last Long: Ali Muhammad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 04:06 PM

Indian brutality in Kashmir will not last long: Ali Muhammad

Minister of state for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said that Indian brutality in Kashmir will not last for long as every single Pakistani is standing with Kashmiri brethren

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of state for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said that Indian brutality in Kashmir will not last for long as every single Pakistani is standing with Kashmiri brethren.

On Kashmir Black Day, The Human Security Institute (THSI) in collaboration with Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir has conducted an international seminar "The State of Human Security in Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir: A Chronological depiction of Indian atrocities since 5th August 2019".

The speakers in the event highlighted the atrocities committed by India in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOK), said a news release.

Director General THSI, Rafique Ahmed Qureshi while addressing the audience, accentuated upon the deteriorated state of Human Security in IIOK especially since 5th August, 2019.

He said that among the contemporary global disputes, Kashmir issue is the longest unresolved dispute on United Nations Security Council (UNSC) agenda.

He further added that the silence, indecisiveness, and inappropriate response from international community have encouraged India to abrogate the article 370 and 35A.

Member UK Parliament, Lord Qurban said that UNSC gives Kashmiris the right of self-determination and it is their popular demand.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Parliament Jammu United Kingdom August 2019 Event From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,520 new COVID-19 cases, 1,481 reco ..

UAE announces 1,520 new COVID-19 cases, 1,481 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

24 minutes ago
 ANP criticized in KP assembly for favouritism in a ..

ANP criticized in KP assembly for favouritism in appointing VCs in universities: ..

3 minutes ago
 Norway a strong partner of Pakistan in investment, ..

Norway a strong partner of Pakistan in investment, development: President Arif A ..

3 minutes ago
 Virus surge overwhelms Barcelona hospital staff

Virus surge overwhelms Barcelona hospital staff

3 minutes ago
 Poll Shows 57% of Russians Approve of Putin's Job ..

Poll Shows 57% of Russians Approve of Putin's Job Performance

14 minutes ago
 Israel to Send Firefighters to Help Greece Extingu ..

Israel to Send Firefighters to Help Greece Extinguish Raging Fires - Foreign Min ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.