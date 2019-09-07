UrduPoint.com
Indian Charge D' Affairs Summoned Over Unprovoked Ceasefire Violations

Director General (South Asia & South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Dr. Mohammad Faisal Saturday summoned the Indian Charge d` Affairs Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Director General (South Asia & South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Dr. Mohammad Faisal Saturday summoned the Indian Charge d` Affairs Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

In the most recent ceasefire violations on September 6, at Khuiratta Sector of LoC, the Indian forces deliberately targeted innocent civilian participants of peaceful rallies organized to show solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Four innocent civilians, Iftikhar, 35 years old, son of Feroz, Raheel 20 years old son of Zameer, Farhan, 20 years old, son of Mehmood, and Adeel son of Mehmood, sustained serious injuries, the foreign office in a press release said.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continued.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India was continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

"The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," it added. The Director General (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

