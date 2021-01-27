Indian Chronicles in spotlight at European Parliament as MEPs question state-sponsorship of fake media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The Indian Chronicles came on the agenda of European Parliament (EP) as its members raised questions over India's state-sponsorship of the fake media outlets and lobbyists, which had been used to target Pakistan for long time.

The EP's Special Committee on Foreign Interference took up the matter on foreign interference in a geopolitical context, at a session held under the chair of Member of European Parliament (MEP) Raphaël Glucksmann in Brussels, which was livestreamed on the official website late Tuesday.

The questions by MEPs that mainly dominated the discussion, were about financing of political parties in the Europe by pro-Indian actors, state-sponsorship and the attempts to use the credibility of European organizations in a non-transparent way to serve certain interests.

MEP Vladimir Bilcik questioned the link of attempts with state-sponsorship that how it could be possible for a network to operate independent of the state.

EU DisinfoLab Executive Director Alexandre Alaphilippe and Research Coordinator Roman Adamczyk, who were invited to virtually join the session, responded to the queries of MEPs and gave a briefing about the revelations about India's narrative-building against Pakistan by using bogus media outlets.

Alexandre Alaphilippe told the MEPs that India had been using content syndication for long to mimic the activities of real media outlets, including RT, Voice of America and other European institutions.

An ecosystem involving multiple types of pro-Indian actors, he said, misappropriated and usurped the identities of non-existent NGOs (non-governmental organisations) and even dead academics, who spoke on topics of interest favourable to India, which was also amplified by India's ANI news agency.

Alaphilippe mentioned the shaping of narratives by promoting activities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the EU Chronicles, which, he said, put a direct impact on the narrative in Brussels and in the European Parliament.

Research Coordinator Roman Adamczyk said the Indian state sponsored network of fake news had been carrying out the operation for the last 15 years, which showed that there were a lot of people and organizations involved.

Following the launch of EU Disinfo Lab report, he pointed out, the researchers were being intimidated and targeted for exposing the truth.

It may be mentioned that the EU Disinfo Lab, in its report last year, revealed the fake news network to serve Indian interests by targeting international institutions, through a systematic disinformation campaign against Pakistan and China.

"The operation's mission is to discredit nations in conflict with India in Asia, in particular Pakistan but also China to a lesser extent," the EU Disinfo Lab report said. It was the follow-up to a preliminary investigation published in 2019.

The network was active in Brussels and Geneva in producing and amplifying content to undermine primarily Pakistan. The operation code-named "Indian Chronicles" resurrected dead media and dead think-tanks and NGOs, the report revealed.

The network was part of India's sinister propaganda campaign, under its Fifth Generation Hybrid Warfare – 5GW, against Pakistan with an objective to create chaos in the country.