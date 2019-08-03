UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Citizen Arrested With Fake Documents Remanded In FIA Custody

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 01:23 PM

Indian citizen arrested with fake documents remanded in FIA custody

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday got physical remand of Indian citizen Panjam Tiwari.FIA

GUJRANWALA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd August, 2019) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday got physical remand of Indian citizen Panjam Tiwari.FIA Deputy Director Amir Nawaz told media that the suspect would be presented before the court after his remand expires.He said the Indian national decided to moved to Pakistan after embracing islam.

Amir Nawaz said Tiwari had gone to Dubai where he became business partners with Kamran, a Pakistani citizen and resident of Gujranwala.

Tiwari married Kamran's sister after making fake documents and lived in Pakistan for ten years.The FIA officer said human trafficker had brought him to Pakistan where he married Kamran's sister. Tiwari said he wants to live in Pakistan and is afraid of moving to India after changing his religion. He said Kamran had asked him to marry his sister and helped him shift to Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Business Dubai Married Gujranwala Federal Investigation Agency Media Court

Recent Stories

Opposition's narrative badly flopped: CM Buzdar

31 seconds ago

NAB seeks extension in Hamza Shahbaz's physical re ..

33 seconds ago

India misses out chance of consular access to Kulb ..

34 seconds ago

IGP awards cash prize, certificate to police offic ..

39 minutes ago

Robber killed by accomplices

39 minutes ago

Cigarette smoke increases superbug's antibiotic re ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.