Indian Citizens Criticize Modi For Silence Over Killing Of Indian Soldiers By Chinese Forces

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 12:42 PM

Indian citizens criticize Modi for silence over killing of Indian soldiers by Chinese forces

The Indians have strongly criticized Modi and BJP government in India for their wrong foreign policies which have caused serious dent to India among all the neighboring countries including China.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2020) Indians expressed serious concerns over complete silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over killing of three army soldiers by Chinese troops over issue of Ladakh area of disputed Kashmir region on Wednesday.

The citizens criticized ruling Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Modi for their wrong policies and conflicts with the neighboring countries including Pakistan, China and Nepal.

Their criticism came after three soldiers of Indian army were killed by Chinese troops on border with China.

However, neither Modi nor any other leader including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath made any comment.

Even Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the major opposition party in India, also strongly condemned silence on the party of Indian Prime Minister over killings of Indian soldiers during fight with Chinese army on Ladakh issue.

Gandhi questioned: “Why is the PM silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened. How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?,”.

The citizens from different walks of life including the leaders of Indian Occupied Kashmir and journalists questioned the Modi government for their wrong policies, especially the foreign policies towards the neighbors that caused serious dent to India under BJP government.

