Indian CM, Sidhu Among Others To Visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 02:40 PM

Indian CM, Sidhu among others to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Prominent government figures from India including chief ministers, ministers and members of the Indian Punjab are expected to visit the Gurdwara Kartarpur in Pakistan on Friday in connection with the celebrations of Guru Nanak's 552nd birth anniversary.

Those who will arrive in Kartarpur include Chief Minister of Indian Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi and deputy chief ministers of Punjab Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Om Parkash Soni, it has been learnt.

Navjot Singh Sidhu, President Punjab Congress Committee and a cricketer-turned-politician will also visit the Gurdwara Kartarpur.

Punjab Cabinet Ministers Aruna Chaudhary and Harish Chaudhary will also join the birth anniversary celebrations.

The members of Punjab Legislative Assembly include Rana Gunjit Singh, Vijay Inder Singla, Raj Kumar Verka, Pargat Singh, Amrinder Singh Warring, Kuljit Singh Nagra, Kulbir Singh Zira and Harminder Singh Gill.

