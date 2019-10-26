Indian COAS repeatedly provoking war through irresponsible statements endangering regional peace: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Indian Chief of Army Staff (COAS) repeatedly provoking war through irresponsible statements endangering regional peace for electioneering of political masters, Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a Tweet issued here on Friday.

"From fake surgical strike to-date his only success has been to turn Indian Army into a rogue force and getting them killed," he said.

Indian Army Chief's statements coupled with blood of innocents on hand, losses to Indian forces at the hands of Pakistan Armed Forces, helicopter crashes due to so called technical fault cum fratricide just to become Indian Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) is actually at the cost of professional military ethos.