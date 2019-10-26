UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian COAS Repeatedly Provoking War Through Irresponsible Statements Endangering Regional Peace: DG ISPR

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Indian COAS repeatedly provoking war through irresponsible statements endangering regional peace: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Indian Chief of Army Staff (COAS) repeatedly provoking war through irresponsible statements endangering regional peace for electioneering of political masters, Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a Tweet issued here on Friday.

"From fake surgical strike to-date his only success has been to turn Indian Army into a rogue force and getting them killed," he said.

Indian Army Chief's statements coupled with blood of innocents on hand, losses to Indian forces at the hands of Pakistan Armed Forces, helicopter crashes due to so called technical fault cum fratricide just to become Indian Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) is actually at the cost of professional military ethos.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army From Blood (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Gulalai's father sent to jail on 14-day judicial r ..

1 hour ago

Group busted for manufacturing fake anti-dengue sy ..

1 minute ago

Angola Invites Russia to Invest in Mining, Agricul ..

1 minute ago

France Interested in Working With Russia on Develo ..

5 minutes ago

Gazprom Plans to Complete Filling TurkStream's 1st ..

5 minutes ago

Opelka fires 31 aces on way to Basel semi-finals

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.