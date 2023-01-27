ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) said that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and no amount of Indian brutalities or colonial measures can change the disputed nature of the territory.

In a statement in Srinagar, an APHC spokesman said Kashmir is under Indian military siege and the continued Indian state terrorism is an eye-opener for the entire world community.

He said India's actions have turned Kashmir into a garrison, where arrests, tortures, crackdowns, frisking, and raids are the order of the day.