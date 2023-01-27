UrduPoint.com

Indian Colonial Measures Can't Change Kashmir's Disputed Nature: APHC

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Indian colonial measures can't change Kashmir's disputed nature: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) said that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and no amount of Indian brutalities or colonial measures can change the disputed nature of the territory.

In a statement in Srinagar, an APHC spokesman said Kashmir is under Indian military siege and the continued Indian state terrorism is an eye-opener for the entire world community.

He said India's actions have turned Kashmir into a garrison, where arrests, tortures, crackdowns, frisking, and raids are the order of the day.

Related Topics

India World Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar All

Recent Stories

Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern- ..

Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern-day stars

48 minutes ago
 Sedition case: Fawad Chaudhary sent to jail on 14- ..

Sedition case: Fawad Chaudhary sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

1 hour ago
 Senate condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Swede ..

Senate condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden, Netherlands

1 hour ago
 PM to inaugurate Green Line Train today

PM to inaugurate Green Line Train today

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Jeni ..

UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Jenin camp

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.