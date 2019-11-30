UrduPoint.com
Indian Conspiracy Against GSP Plus Will Be Foiled: Governor

Indian conspiracy against GSP Plus will be foiled: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Saturday said that Indian conspiracy against renewal of 'Generalised System of Preference (GSP) Plus' status would be foiled

He expressed these views at Allama Iqbal International Airport while leaving for a visit to the Europe. He said that the transparent and constructive cooperation was increased between Pakistan and the European Union for sustainable development.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that unfortunately, India was not only the enemy of humanity but also of the entire regional development and prosperity. He said Indian lobby was active for cancellation of GSP-Plus status to Pakistan, however, we had earlier defeated India on diplomatic front.

He said "During my visit to Europe, I will meet members of European Parliament specially the members of Parliamentary Committee on International Trade with regard to three-year extension in the GSP-Plus status to Pakistan. And I will also apprise them that what historic measures Pakistan has taken in the economic and other sectors.

" He said that undoubtedly, the GSP-Plus has stabilized Pakistan exports and Pakistan has obtained benefit worth more than 15 billion Dollars during five years. Under the GSP-Plus Framework, he said, transparent and constructive cooperation increased between Pakistan and European Union for sustainable development and European authorities has admitted this fact several times.

He said that Pakistan would continue with productive cooperation with the EU in the economic, trade and social sectors.

Governor Punjab said that during his visit, he would also highlight the Kashmir issue and Indian war hysteria, because there was curfew in occupied Kashmir even today and carnage of innocent people was continued there and woman were not safe in occupied Kashmir.

He added "I think, European Union should play its role for removal of curfew and stoppage of Indian tyrannies in occupied valley because it has become indispensable for Kashmir issue to be settled down in accordance with the UNO resolutions."

