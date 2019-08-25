UrduPoint.com
Indian Conspiracy To Change IoK's Demography 'unacceptable': Bilawal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 03:24 PM

Indian conspiracy to change IoK's demography 'unacceptable': Bilawal

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th August, 2019) UKKUR (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on (Pakistan Point news / Online - 25th August, 2019) unday strongly condemned India's conspiracy and moves to transform the Muslim-majority disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir into minority.Addressing a press conference, Bilawal said that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was incompetent while the foreign office was also inefficient as both of them have been failed to resolve the Kashmir issue.Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has badly exposed his self in front of the nation, he added.The PPP chief further said that Imran Khan will not fulfill his promises made with people of Gilgit Baltistan.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto said that Modi government has set worst example of tyranny by killing innocent civilians along LoC and launching a historic attack on the occupied Kashmir.‘ (Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th August, 2019) elected' Prime Minister Imran Khan has been imposed on the country who has no knowledge of the international relations, foreign policies and completely destroyed the economy of the country, he continued.PPP chairman asserted that PM used to claim that he would prefer suicide over loan but the result is in front of the whole country.

