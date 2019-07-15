Indian cop committed suicide in Jammu city

An Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Cop committed suicide in Jammu city, In Indian occupied Kashmir

An Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Cop committed suicide in Jammu city, In Indian occupied Kashmir.

The paramilitary trooper, R.Ram Kumar of D-37 Battalion, shot himself dead with his administration rifle during obligation hours at Civil Secretariat in Jammu, reported by Kashmir media service.

Not long after the occurrence, he was quickly raced to an adjacent medical clinic where specialists announced him dead, a cop said.

This occurrence raised the quantity of such passing's among the Indian armed force and police work force to 436 in occupied Kashmir since January 2007 till date.