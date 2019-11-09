Indian Court Decision On Babri Masjid Hurt Muslims: Chief Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 07:45 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the decision of the Indian Supreme Court on historic Babri Masjid hurt the sentiments of Muslims
He said that India gave a message that there was no place for Muslims and other minorities in Hindustan.
The Modi government and extremist Hindus got the decision by pressuring the Indian Supreme Court, said a handout issued here Saturday.
The decision turned India into more unsafe place for its minorities and tall claims made by India for being a secular state had been exposed, he added.