Indian court decision on Babri Masjid hurt Muslims: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the decision of the Indian Supreme Court on historic Babri Masjid hurt the sentiments of Muslims

He said that India gave a message that there was no place for Muslims and other minorities in Hindustan.

The Modi government and extremist Hindus got the decision by pressuring the Indian Supreme Court, said a handout issued here Saturday.

The decision turned India into more unsafe place for its minorities and tall claims made by India for being a secular state had been exposed, he added.