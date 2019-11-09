UrduPoint.com
Indian Court Decision On Babri Masjid Hurt Muslims: Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 07:45 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the decision of the Indian Supreme Court on historic Babri Masjid hurt the sentiments of Muslims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the decision of the Indian Supreme Court on historic Babri Masjid hurt the sentiments of Muslims.

He said that India gave a message that there was no place for Muslims and other minorities in Hindustan.

The Modi government and extremist Hindus got the decision by pressuring the Indian Supreme Court, said a handout issued here Saturday.

The decision turned India into more unsafe place for its minorities and tall claims made by India for being a secular state had been exposed, he added.

