Indian deceitful occupation replete with fraud and conspiracies: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that Indian deceitful occupation of Jammu and Kashmir is replete with fraud and conspiracies, and has again planned to stage a drama, projecting false narratives ahead of the Indian Lok Sabha election to malign the Kashmiri right to self-determination demand.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement issued in Srinagar, stated that the Kashmiris must remain vigilant to defeat the evil designs of parties and agencies, as India, under the pretext of security, has deployed additional forces and intensified crackdown operations in the occupied territory.

He said the BJP-installed regime is trying to distort truth and twist facts to promote its false narrative on Kashmir, inclusion of Article 370 and 35A abrogation in school curriculum is part of the agenda with an aim to harm Kashmiris’ righteous demand of plebiscite as promised in UN resolutions.

He added that Srinagar had been turned into a fortress and the Indian army and police cantonment, with a surge in house raids and cordon and search operations, and other activities of state terrorism had made the lives of Kashmiris a living hell.

He said the BJP regime is using black laws like Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in IIOJK to arrest innocent people.

He expressed serious concern over the Kashmiri political detainees languishing in different jails in Kashmir and India.

Referring to settler colonialism policies of the Indian state, he said, “Enactment of a series of anti-Kashmiri laws has instilled a fear of insecurity among the Kashmiris”.

Terming these laws as a serious violation of the UN resolutions, he urged the UN and other peace and freedom-loving countries to take effective notice of India’s settler colonialism drive intended to replace the indigenous population with a new society of settlers in the occupied territory.

He said India has a history of crafting false stories and narratives, especially when it comes to the Kashmir dispute, while entire Jammu and Kashmir including Ladakh region is an internationally accepted dispute, and India can’t change its status unilaterally.

He said the UN is morally bound to help resolve the Kashmir dispute as per its resolutions.