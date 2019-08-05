Indian decision to amend constitutional clause on Kashmir to affect regional peace: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider

UrduPoint.com
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Monday said that Indian government's decision to amend constitutional clauses about Occupied Kashmir would ruin regional peace as he feared enhanced atrocities and genocide of Kashmiri people to materialize malicious designs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Monday said that Indian government's decision to amend constitutional clauses about Occupied Kashmir would ruin regional peace as he feared enhanced atrocities and genocide of Kashmiri people to materialize malicious designs.

"This step of Indian government would ruin regional peace. This issue would also have impact on Azad Jammu and Kashmir. I fear India would opt for genocide of people in occupied Kashmir," he said this while addressing a news conference.

Raja Farooq demanded of the international community to send fact finding mission to Line of Control (PoC) area to have firsthand knowledge of across LoC unprovoked firing by Indian forces that killed and injured innocent people on this side of Line of Control.

He said Kashmiri were waging struggle of their existence and now India cannot subjugate them for a long time. "India has almost lost Kashmir due to its policies and days are not far off when Kashmiri people would get rid of Indian yoke.

" He appreciated recent days overtures of Pakistani government for Kashmir cause and called upon it to highlight Indian atrocities more vigorously on all international forums.

"This is India's strategic move and Pakistan must have responded it strategically. We need to send mission to all major countries as well as vehemently raise the Kashmir issue at United Nations," he stated.

The AJK prime minister said it was high time that all political forces stand united behind struggle of Kashmiri people. "We are contented with recent efforts of Pakistan for regional peace. This is the support we needed from Pakistan for our cause."He also called upon political parties, the government and the people of Pakistan to join Kashmiris in their protest against Indian government as he appreciated initiatives to summoning joint sitting of the parliament.

