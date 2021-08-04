Indian decision to refuse permission to foreign media correspondents to visit Pakistan highly reprehensible: Fawad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that India's decision to refuse permission to foreign journalists from visiting Pakistan via Wagah to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan was highly reprehensible and regrettable.

In a statement, the minister said that it was negation of the Modi government's foreign minister's recent lecture on moderation, dialogue and international law.

The minister opined that refusal to give permission to New Delhi-based reporters of New York Times, Reuters and The Economist to visit Pakistan was a clear evidence of India's fear that it would not be able to face the truth.

He said that obstructing the professionalism of the media and denying the inalienable international right to independent reporting was a continuation of the extremist mentality of the fascist, unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019. He said that by this illegal action India tried to deprive the people of Kashmir of their internationally recognized right to self-determination through a plebiscite as envisioned by the UN Security Council.

The minister said that so-called claim to the world's "greatest democracy" was once again exposed by barring international journalists from visiting Pakistan.