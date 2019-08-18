(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday said the Indian defence minister's comments were reflective of the predicament in which his country found itself after its illegal and unilateral actions, imperiling peace and security in the region and beyond.

The foreign minister, in a press statement, responded to the comments made by the Indian defence minister in which he had hinted at a possible change in his country's position on 'no first use' of nuclear weapons.

Qureshi while equally condemning the complete indefensible lock-down of the entire population in the occupied Jammu & Kashmir which continued for two weeks, said it was deepening the dire humanitarian tragedy as reported by the international human rights organizations and the international media.

The world community, including the United Nations Security Council, had taken cognizance of the utterly untenable situation, he added.

The minister said as for the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, "Pakistan's position is based on UN Charter principles and international law, and remains unchanged. The Jammu & Kashmir dispute is to be decided on the basis of the UN Security Council resolutions and in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people."