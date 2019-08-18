LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Noted defence Analyst Dr Maria Sultan on Sunday termed the Indian defence minister Rajnath's statement of 'rethinking no first use' as nuclear blackmail which reflected the 'Hindutva Ideology' of radical Indian Premier Narendra Modi.

Talking to APP, defence analyst and Chairperson South Asian Strategic Stability Institute (SASSI) University Dr Maria Sultan said the irresponsible statement of Rajnath Singh had put the region in dangerous stage. She termed the situation as unfortunate as Indian leadership was not recognizing the gravity of threat associated with nuclear brinkmanship. "Indian actions have showed that Kashmir was potentially the most dangerous zone on earth and a nuclear-flash point," she added.

To a question, Dr Maria Sultan said that it was unfortunate that Indian radical PM Narendra Modi had a direct control over nukes, adding Indian national security advisor (NSA) was also another extremist with an intelligence background.

Expressing concern over the statement, she said that Narendra Modi with Saffron ideology, may decide on nukes endangering the peace of the whole world.

In the prevailing situation, if Kashmir on lifting the curfew, erupts or reacts, the radical Indian PM and NSA chief could exercise nuclear option as India had failed badly to activate its military might against Pakistan, she said.

Dr Maria lamented that India's National Command structure did not have checks and balances of International Security Standards, adding the Indian military chiefs were not a part of command and control structure which clearly indicates that Indian leadership does not have required clusters to deal with nuclear security.

She said that international pressure and Kashmiri reaction could increase panic among Indian Army, which may trigger any irresponsible action by Indian radical chiefs.

To a query about the possible outbreak of war between the two neighboring countries, Maria Sultan said that world witnessed in February this year that Indian army, air force and navy were unable to move even a single inch soon after Pakistan shot down two Indian aircraft. After downing of two aircraft, India went to activate its missiles but this option was also countered by Pakistan. "So, we are in a different South Asia today," she said.

To another question regarding US president's mediation offer on Kashmir, she said that every inhabitant, country or organization that worries about the threat of nuclear war has the right to intervene and do everything in its power to prevent it.

She said that racist actions and 'Hindutua' ideology of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was rapidly pushing the entire region towards a grave looming threat, which is subjected to peace and security of the entire region.

It may be mentioned here that Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh had said on Friday that India could review its nuclear no first use policy.