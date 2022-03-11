Indian defence ministry regrets accidental firing of missile into Pakistani territory

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The Indian Defence Ministry Friday regretted the accidental firing of a missile that landed in Mian Channu area of Khanewal district on March 9, 2022.

The Indian Defenc Ministry, in a statement, said, "On March 9, 2022, in the course of routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile.

"The government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high level Court of Enquiry." "It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident." Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Thursday said an unarmed supersonic projectile object detected by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) since its flight from the Indian side crashed on Pakistan's soil near Mian Chunnu.

The ISPR DG told a media briefing that at 18:43 hours (6:43 p.m.) on March 9, the high speed flying object was picked up inside the Indian territory by the PAF Air Defence Operation System, which suddenly manoeuvred from its initial course and intruded into the Pakistani territory.

The projectile ultimately fell near Mian Chunnu and damaged some civilian property, however, no loss of life was reported, he added.

Pakistan on Thursday summoned the Charge d'Affaires (Cd'A) of India to Foreign Office to convey Pakistan's strong protest over the unprovoked violation of its airspace by an Indian origin 'super-sonic flying object'.

The projectile entered into Pakistan from 'Suratgarh' India at 1843 hrs. (PST) on 9 March 2022, a statement from the office of the Foreign Office spokesperson said.

"The Indian diplomat was conveyed that the imprudent launch of the flying object not only caused damage to civilian property but also put at risk human lives on ground."The flight path of the flying object endangered several domestic and international flights within Pakistani airspace and could have resulted in a serious aviation accident as well as civilian casualties, the spokesperson said.