Indian defence ministry to procure 4,800 sniper rifles for army

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :As part of its hegemonic designs, the Indian Army is procuring sniper rifles for its troops.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian Defence Ministry has floated a tender for procuring 4,800 sniper files for its army.

The request for information was issued after the Defence Procurement board (DPB) accorded an acceptance of necessity for the procurement of the rifles.

The MoD has asked companies to respond in four weeks. It is looking at nearly 4,800 rifles that should be 8.6 calibre and fitted with a telescopic sight. It has also sought 78 lakh rounds of ammunition. The rifle will have to be made locally with a range of 1,200 m and a "blot action" operating mechanism with the capacity to fire 100 rounds.