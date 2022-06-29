UrduPoint.com

Indian Defence Ministry To Procure 4,800 Sniper Rifles For Army

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Indian defence ministry to procure 4,800 sniper rifles for army

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :As part of its hegemonic designs, the Indian Army is procuring sniper rifles for its troops.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian Defence Ministry has floated a tender for procuring 4,800 sniper files for its army.

The request for information was issued after the Defence Procurement board (DPB) accorded an acceptance of necessity for the procurement of the rifles.

The MoD has asked companies to respond in four weeks. It is looking at nearly 4,800 rifles that should be 8.6 calibre and fitted with a telescopic sight. It has also sought 78 lakh rounds of ammunition. The rifle will have to be made locally with a range of 1,200 m and a "blot action" operating mechanism with the capacity to fire 100 rounds.

Related Topics

India Fire Army Media

Recent Stories

RTI: Breaking the Bureaucratic Supremacy

RTI: Breaking the Bureaucratic Supremacy

5 minutes ago
 PM directs interior ministry to work on more liber ..

PM directs interior ministry to work on more liberal visa policy

13 minutes ago
 Farogh Naseem rejects Fawad Chaudhar's claim of gi ..

Farogh Naseem rejects Fawad Chaudhar's claim of giving plots to judges

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th June 2022

2 hours ago
 Woman crushed to death, another injured

Woman crushed to death, another injured

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.