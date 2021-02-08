UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Defense Chief Says Pakistan Violated Ceasefire 5,133 Times In 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Indian Defense Chief Says Pakistan Violated Ceasefire 5,133 Times in 2020

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh accused Pakistan on Monday of repeatedly violating a ceasefire in the disputed Kashmir region, with 5,133 attacks recorded last year alone.

"All violations of ceasefire are taken up with Pakistan authorities at the appropriate level through the established mechanism of hotlines," he was quoted by the NDTV news channel as saying in parliament.

Singh estimated that 46 Indian soldiers had died in the attacks launched from the Pakistani territory. Almost 300 cross-border attacks were recorded in January of this year, he added.

India blames Pakistan for backing Kashmiri insurgents. They fought two wars over the hotly contested region, after winning independence from the United Kingdom, and established a ceasefire line that split Kashmir into Indian- and Pakistani-administered territories.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Parliament Died Split Independence United Kingdom January All From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health withdraws pharmaceutical produc ..

11 minutes ago

Smart Dubai hosts roundtable for Cashless Dubai Wo ..

11 minutes ago

Lahore teenager abducted, raped and murdered

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid swears in four DIFC Courts jud ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of mother of Pri ..

2 hours ago

Lawyers stage violent protest over demolition of c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.