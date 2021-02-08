Indian Defense Chief Says Pakistan Violated Ceasefire 5,133 Times in 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh accused Pakistan on Monday of repeatedly violating a ceasefire in the disputed Kashmir region, with 5,133 attacks recorded last year alone.

"All violations of ceasefire are taken up with Pakistan authorities at the appropriate level through the established mechanism of hotlines," he was quoted by the NDTV news channel as saying in parliament.

Singh estimated that 46 Indian soldiers had died in the attacks launched from the Pakistani territory. Almost 300 cross-border attacks were recorded in January of this year, he added.

India blames Pakistan for backing Kashmiri insurgents. They fought two wars over the hotly contested region, after winning independence from the United Kingdom, and established a ceasefire line that split Kashmir into Indian- and Pakistani-administered territories.