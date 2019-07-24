Indian Deputy HC summoned at FO over LoC ceasefire violations

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The Foreign Office on Wednesday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to lodge protest over the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on July 22 and 23.

Director General South Asia and SAARC Dr. Mohammad Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement, investigate the incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

"The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," he told the Indian deputy high commissioner.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

The Indian deputy high commissioner was told that deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas was "deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws".

On July 22, a 12-year-old Mohammad Riaz was martyred and 18-year-old Zabeeullah sustained serious injuries in Bagsar Sector along LoC.

On July 23 in Hotspring, Jandrot and Banchirian Sectors along LoC, an innocent civilian woman Jan Bibi was martyred while three civilians Naseem and Parveen Bibi from Hot Spring Sector and Khalid from Banchirian sector sustained serious injuries.

The Indian forces along the LoC and the Working boundary are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons. This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1,970 ceasefire violations.