Indian deputy HC summoned for 3rd consecutive day over LoC firing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Thursday lodged strong protest with India on the continued incidents of unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) as Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned the third consecutive day at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Director General South Asia and SAARC Dr Mohammad Faisal lodged protest with the Indian deputy high commissioner over the killings of innocent lives including women and children as result of firing.

In addition to one killing and nine victims of injuries conveyed to India earlier on July 31 in Nauseri Sector along LoC, another civilian woman Bisma, daughter of Ghulam Murtaza, lost her life while six other civilians sustained serious injuries.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues.