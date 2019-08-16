UrduPoint.com
Indian Deputy HC Summoned On LoC Violations

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 02:35 PM

Director General South Asia and SAARC Dr. Mohammad Faisal on Friday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Mr. Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Lipa and Battal Sectors resulting in martyrdom of two civilians Muhammad Aziz and Mr. Muneeb and one armed forces personnel Sepoy Ramzan

Dr Faisal urged the Indian side to instruct its forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP (Untied Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

"The Indian occupation forces, along the LoC and Working boundary have continuously been violating the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, which needs to be respected," a Foreign Office statement said.

"The intended targeting of civilians is indeed condemnable. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," it added.

