Indian deputy HC summoned over LoC violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Director General South Asia and SAARC Dr Mohammad Faisal on Monday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

On Sunday, in the Hot Spring and Chirikot Sectors of LoC, two elderly civilians including Lal Muhammad, 75 and Hassan Din, 61, residents of village Nagrai were martyred, while a minor, Saddam, 7, received serious injuries.

Dr Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement, investigate the incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He stressed that India should permit UNMOGIP (United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

The Foreign Office in a statement mentioned that Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working boundary continuously targeted civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons.

"The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," the FO statement added.