UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Deputy HC Summoned Over LoC Violations

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 12:17 PM

Indian deputy HC summoned over LoC violations

Director General South Asia and SAARC Dr Mohammad Faisal on Monday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Director General South Asia and SAARC Dr Mohammad Faisal on Monday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

On Sunday, in the Hot Spring and Chirikot Sectors of LoC, two elderly civilians including Lal Muhammad, 75 and Hassan Din, 61, residents of village Nagrai were martyred, while a minor, Saddam, 7, received serious injuries.

Dr Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement, investigate the incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He stressed that India should permit UNMOGIP (United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

The Foreign Office in a statement mentioned that Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working boundary continuously targeted civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons.

"The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," the FO statement added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Fire Foreign Office United Nations Lead May Sunday Asia

Recent Stories

Kasur administration advise to take necessary emer ..

1 minute ago

:Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to visit ..

12 minutes ago

Govt attaches due importance for building mega dam ..

2 minutes ago

Recruitments in PESCO soon to overcome staff short ..

2 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Pa ..

2 minutes ago

BISE Sargodha announces Ninth, Class 9th result

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.