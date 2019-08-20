UrduPoint.com
Indian Deputy HC Summoned Over LoC Violations; Death Of Minor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 07:44 PM

Director General (South Asia & South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, SAARC) Dr. Mohammad Faisal Tuesday summoned Indian deputy high commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on August 18 in Hot Spring and Chirikot sectors of LoC

Director General (South Asia & South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, SAARC) Dr. Mohammad Faisal Tuesday summoned Indian deputy high commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on August 18 in Hot Spring and Chirikot sectors of LoC.

As a result of this unprovoked ceasefire violation, a seven year old minor boy, Saddam son of Noor, was martyred after succumbing to the serious injuries.

The director general (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working Boundary had continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, which was continuing.

"This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations,' the foreign office in a press release said.

It said the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas was indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

"The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," it added.

