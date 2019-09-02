UrduPoint.com
Indian Deputy High Commissioner Meets Jadhav At Sub-jail As Pakistan Grants Consular Access

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 07:57 PM

Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia arrived at Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Monday ahead of the consular meeting with Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is being held on charges of espionage and terrorism

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia arrived at Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Monday ahead of the consular meeting with Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is being held on charges of espionage and terrorism.According to sources, Ahluwalia held a meeting with spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal.

His meeting was held with Jahdav at a sub-jail. A day earlier, Pakistan announced that it would provide consular access to Jadhav in line with the Vienna Convention and the July 17 verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ)."Consular access for Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer, and RAW operative is being provided on Monday, September 2, 2019, in line with Vienna Convention on Consular relations, ICJ judgment and the laws of Pakistan," Dr Faisal had said on Twitter.

Commander Jadhav remains in Pakistan's custody, for espionage, terrorism, and sabotage," he said in another tweet.A senior Indian government official confirmed the meeting.

The official while speaking to media said New Delhi hoped "Pakistan will ensure [the] right atmosphere so that the meeting is free, fair, meaningful and effective in keeping with the letter and spirit of the ICJ orders".Last month, Pakistan made a formal offer to India to provide consular access to Jadhav and had been awaiting a response from the other side.Speaking in New Delhi, Indian foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar had confirmed that they had received the proposal from Pakistan, but said they were evaluating the proposal in light of the ICJ judgment.

He had declared that India would maintain communication with Pakistan in this matter through diplomatic channels.

