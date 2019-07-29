UrduPoint.com
Indian Deputy High Commissioner Summoned Over LoC Ceasefire Violations

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 03:52 PM

Indian deputy high commissioner summoned over LoC ceasefire violations

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director-General for South Asia and SAARC Dr Mohammad Faisal on Monday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to condemn the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian occupying forces along the Line of Control (LoC)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th July, 2019) Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director-General for South Asia and SAARC Dr Mohammad Faisal on Monday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to condemn the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian occupying forces along the Line of Control (LoC).Dr Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement and launch an investigation into the most recent and past incidents of violations.

He also stressed that Indian forces should respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and Working Boundary.

"He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions," said a press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.On Sunday, one civilian was martyred and four others injured in ceasefire violations by Indian forces which are continuously targeting civilian populated areas along the LoC and Working Boundary.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

