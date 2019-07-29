Indian deputy High Commissioner summoned over unprovoked ceasefire violations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Dr. Mohammad Faisal Monday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Director General (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions, the Foreign Office in a press release said.

On July 28, in Kailer Sector, along LoC, these ceasefire violations resulted in injuries to an innocent civilian, 28-year old Munir Hussain s/o Muhammad Din, resident of Katchar village.

In Nezapir Sector, an innocent civilian lady Rehmat Jan w/o Muhammad Din, resident of village Mandhar, was martyred, while three civilians, Muhammad Naeem, s/o Muhammad Fareed, 30 years old, Zainab Bibi, w/o Muhammad Bashir, 57 years old, resident of Kirni village, Begum Jan, w/o Muhammad Qasim, 30 years old, resident of Mandhar village, sustained serious injuries.

The Indian forces along the Line of Control and the Working boundary were continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India was continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

"The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is, indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security andmay lead to a strategic miscalculation," it added.