Indian designs leading to settler colonization of Kashmir: speakers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Speakers at a roundtable conference here on Saturday highlighted that the systematic nefarious trajectory from occupation and annexation was leading to a settler colonization of Kashmir by India.

The roundtable on "Kashmir Dispute: Occupation, Annexation and Colonization; A Way Forward," was part of "Youm-e-Istehsaal" organized by Institute of Dialogue Development and Diplomatic Studies to protest against Indian illegal action of August 5, 2019. The conference was jointly presided over by Professor Dr. TughralYamin and Dr. Waleed Rashool while Dr. M. Ashraf moderated the session.

Among others, it was attended by editors, reporters, anchors and other senior journalists including Amjadchowdary President JKNS, Adeel Bashir, Ajaz Ahmad Khan, Naqasah Abbasi, Nayeem-ulAssad, Sardar Javaid Iqbal, Sajad khan, Showkat Mehmood, AbidAbbasi, Ab Latif Dar and other Media person's belonging to Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Dr. Yamin comprehensively briefed the journalists on the role of academia, research, and media to represent the pain and agony of the Kashmiri people colonized by India.

The briefing was empirically crafted by academic references on how India pursues its hegemony in the region. He said, India's expansionist designs were a threat to regional peace and security.

He was of the view that Indian policy was powered by a Hindutva mindset which is lethal to handling Indian relations with neighbors, particularly with Pakistan.

"India and Pakistan are nuclear neighboring states which cannot underestimate the mishandling of conflict which is a core policy issue of Pakistan. Pakistan is committed to helping Kashmiris politically morally and diplomatically," he maintained.

On the occasion, Dr. Ashraf said that it was responsibility of every individual Kashmiri to play his/her role for the cause of Kashmir. He said, the role of media was vital in the digitally advanced world to represent the pain of Kashmiris who are suffering due to Indian stubbornness.

On the occasion, Dr. Waleed Rasool emphasized that the movement demands a proactive role on multidimensional fronts.

He urged editors and media house owners to keep Kashmir alive in electronic and print media and highlighted the importance of unity because this was the only potent instrument to send a clear message to India that the struggle for the right to self-determination was continuing despite all odds.

The editors and media house owners of electronic and print media pledged that they will leave no stone unturned to promote the Kashmir issue as per the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.