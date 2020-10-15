Indian diplomat summoned over LoC ceasefire violations

A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday to register Pakistan's strong protest over yesterday's ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday to register Pakistan's strong protest over yesterday's ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Jandrot Sector of the LoC, 25-year-old Sufiyan s/o Bagga Khan and 28-year-old Muhammad Rafaqat s/o Muhammad Riasat, residents of Barmoch village, sustained serious injuries.� Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

"These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security," the Foreign Office said.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary, India could not divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).� The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. This year, India has committed 2,530 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 19 martyred and 197 seriously injured civilians.

\932