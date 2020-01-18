(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri of Foreign Ministry Saturday summoned Indian Charge d' Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to register Pakistan's strong protest at the ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian forces in Kotkotera Sector on Saturday, 36-year-old Shamim Begum, wife of Raja Sajid, resident of village Jugalpal sustained serious injuries, said a press release issued here by Foreign Ministry.

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the DG (SA & SAARC) underscored that such senseless Indian acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international norms, further vitiate the tense atmosphere along the LoC and pose a threat to regional peace and stability.

He emphasized that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB), India could not divert attention from the worsening human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The DG (SA & SAARC) called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

He also urged that India should permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.