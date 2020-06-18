UrduPoint.com
Indian Diplomat Summoned To Register Pakistan's Strong Protest Over Indian Ceasefire Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 01:34 PM

Pakistan on Thursday summoned Indian Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia and registered strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on June 17, 2020, resulting in the martyrdom of four innocent civilians and serious injuries to one

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Thursday summoned Indian Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia and registered strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on June 17, 2020, resulting in the martyrdom of four innocent civilians and serious injuries to one.

According to a Foreign Office press release issued here, the Indian diplomat was summoned by Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri to protest the "indiscriminate and unprovoked" firing by the Indian occupation forces�in Bagsar and Nikial sectors of the LoC.

Due to the Indian firing, a 27-year old Razeem, son of Saleem; 25-year old Tehzeeb, son of Saleem; 13-year old Ali Maroof, son of Muhammad Maroof, residents of Ratta Jabbar village in Nikial Sector, and 60 year old Rasheeda Bibi, wife of Muhammad Hussain, resident of Lewana Khaiter village in Bagsar Sector, were martyred. Also, 61 year old Muhammad Hussain, son of Fateh Ali, resident of Lewana Khaiter village sustained serious injuries.

"The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. This year, India has committed 1410�ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 12 shahadats and serious injuries to 102 innocent civilians," the Foreign Office said.

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the DG (SA & SAARC) underscored that such senseless acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights law and international norms, further vitiated the already tense atmosphere.

He added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India could not divert attention from the worsening human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).The Indian government must realize that its irresponsible policies and unilateral actions were increasingly imperiling peace and security in the region. India must act responsibly in the interest of regional peace and stability, he added.

The DG (SA & SAARC) called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB. He also urged that Indian side should permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

