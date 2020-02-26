UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Diplomat Summoned To Register Strong Protest

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 07:39 PM

Indian Diplomat summoned to register strong protest

A senior diplomat from the High Commission of India was summoned to the Foreign Office, on Wednesday, to register Pakistan's strong protest at the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nezapir Sector on 25th February, 2020

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th February, 2020) A senior diplomat from the High Commission of India was summoned to the Foreign Office, on Wednesday, to register Pakistan's strong protest at the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nezapir Sector on 25th February, 2020.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by Indian occupation forces, a 40 year old innocent civilian Muhammad Bashir resident of village Mandhar, sustained serious injuries.The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

This year India has committed 384 ceasefire violations to date.Pakistan urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement, investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

It was emphasized that by raising tensions along the LoC, India cannot divert attention from the worsening human rights situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K). Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing Fire Protest Foreign Office United Nations Jammu February 2017 2020 From

Recent Stories

400 robotics, AI experts take part in inaugural MB ..

10 minutes ago

Mauritanian President receives UAE Minister of Sta ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honors winners of Innovator’s Awar ..

15 minutes ago

Samsung showcaseswhat’s in store for the region ..

24 minutes ago

President PTF Visited Pakistan Sports Complex, Isl ..

44 minutes ago

Unfair distribution of wealth taking toll on masse ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.