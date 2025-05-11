Open Menu

Indian Dominance Not Be Accepted: Saad Rafique

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Indian dominance not be accepted: Saad Rafique

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) PML-N leader and former Federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that Indian dominance will never be accepted.

He said this while addressing thanksgiving day ceremony held here on Sunday. He said that it was high time to focus on country's development. He said that strengthen of Pakistan armed forces and wisdom of Pakistan’s government yielded positive results. Saad Rafique said, "Dialogue is solution to all problems."

He said the path of peaceful negotiations in line with principles of justice should be adopted to solve the longstanding issues including distribution of water resources and the core issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He further said that Pakistan had offered India credible and transparent investigation into Pahalgam incident. He expressed gratitude to all friendly countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar, Turkiye, UAE, China and others for always extending support in difficult times.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

13 hours ago
 Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Paki ..

Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan

1 day ago
 Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights af ..

Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire

1 day ago
 Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indi ..

Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation

1 day ago
 Turkish PhD student released by US court after arr ..

Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest

1 day ago
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire b ..

US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan

1 day ago
 Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cy ..

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

1 day ago
 Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

1 day ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

1 day ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan