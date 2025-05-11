Indian Dominance Not Be Accepted: Saad Rafique
Published May 11, 2025
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) PML-N leader and former Federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that Indian dominance will never be accepted.
He said this while addressing thanksgiving day ceremony held here on Sunday. He said that it was high time to focus on country's development. He said that strengthen of Pakistan armed forces and wisdom of Pakistan’s government yielded positive results. Saad Rafique said, "Dialogue is solution to all problems."
He said the path of peaceful negotiations in line with principles of justice should be adopted to solve the longstanding issues including distribution of water resources and the core issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
He further said that Pakistan had offered India credible and transparent investigation into Pahalgam incident. He expressed gratitude to all friendly countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar, Turkiye, UAE, China and others for always extending support in difficult times.
